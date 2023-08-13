Residents react over Imo Airport road linking to Abia

By Chinonso Alozie

Residents, motorists plying Imo airport road linking from Mbaise, Obowo, and Umuahia in Abia state, on Sunday reacted over the repairs on that road.

Some of them who spoke to newsmen from the area lamented how much they had suffered on the road.

At the time, they described the intervention on the road by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, as a relief, just as they demanded for intervention in other roads linking their communities.

One of them, a bus driver, who introduced himself as Joshua Okoroafor, was of the view that, “I feel happy. The level of intervention on this road is good. It is painful to remember i use to go to mechanic on daily basis. I spend money. I spend all i suffered to get on this road. I want to thank the federal road maintenance agency, FERMA, for this intervention. Let them not stop here we have many other bad roads. They should go there.”

Another community leader, who said his name was Mrs. Juliana Uwakwe, and a farmer, said: “Before the FERMA intervention, it was like a war to find our ways to our farmlands.”

Madam Ifeoma, a food vendor in the area, was of the stand that; “When the road was bad, even to sell food from one community to the other was a difficult one. But now i can move freely to the other villages. I thank FERMA, we want them to do more.”

Reacting, the Imo State Field Office of FERMA, Engr. Nnaji Osita Collins said “the intervention and repairs of the critical Afor Enyiogugu to Sam Mbakwe Airport road became necessary as the road traverses to two major areas the Owerri-Aba and Owerri- Mbaise-Obowo- Umuahia road and a mojor outlet from the Imo airport.” He however, appreciated the Acting Managing Director of the Agency, Engr. Godson Amos for granting the approval for the intervention.