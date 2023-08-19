Residents react as FERMA repairs Abia-Owerri Airport Road

Residents plying Imo airport road that links Mbaise and Obowo to Umuahia in Abia State, yesterday, expressed relief over the reconstruction of the road by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA.

In addition, the motorists who also spoke to newsmen lamented how much they had suffered on the road before FERMA’s intervention.

One of them, a bus driver, who introduced himself as Joshua Okoroafor, said “I feel happy. The level of intervention on this road is good. I used to go to the mechanic daily and I would spend all I suffered to get on this road. I want to thank FERMA for this intervention. Let them not stop here as we have many other bad roads.”

Also speaking, Mrs. Juliana Uwakwe, said: “Before the FERMA’s intervention, it was like a war to find our way to our farmlands.”

A food vendor in the area, Madam Ifeoma, added: “When the road was bad, even to sell food from one community to the other was a difficult one. But now, I can move freely go to the other villages. I thank FERMA, we want them to do more.”

Reacting, the Imo State Field Office of FERMA, Engr. Nnaji Collins said: “The intervention and repairs of the critical Afor Enyiogugu to Sam Mbakwe Airport road became necessary as the road traverses to two major areas the Owerri-Aba and Owerri- Mbaise-Obowo- Umuahia road and a major outlet from the Imo airport.”