Research Advancement: FUOYE VC commends European institutions over books donation

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has commended the European Polysaccharide Network of Excellence, EPNOE, in partnership with SpringerBriefs, for donating books to the university, recently.

President of EPNOE, Professor Pedro Fardim, of the Department of Chemical Engineering, KU, Leuven, Belgium, said the books’ donations to FUOYE was in recognition of the research activities of the Macromolecular Chemistry Group in the Department of Chemistry, led by Professor Olayide Lawal, a Professor of Industrial and Macromolecular Chemistry who also doubles as the Director of Research and Development in the office of the Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Speaking with Vanguard, Prof. Lawal, a Fellow of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, explained that FUOYE was nominated for the book donation by the Institute for Organic Chemistry and Macromolecular Chemistry, Friedrich Schiller University, Jena, Germany, FSU.

He added that the EPNOE has equally promised to feature FUOYE and the activities of its Macromolecular Chemistry group on its website, newsletter and other media, thereby increasing the global presence of the university.

It will be recalled that the Vice-Chancellor and the Director of Research, Prof. Lawal, had earlier visited Germany to seek collaboration and partnership with some research institutes.

Commenting on the development while receiving copies of the donated books from Prof. Lawal in his office on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Prof. Fasina described the book donation as a positive step towards the recognition of FUOYE internationally as a university with commitment to excellence in research and productivity.

Promising to ensure that the university enjoys more international opportunities towards improving research and teaching, Prof. Fasina said: “My administration is committed to opening wide doors of opportunity for research partnership with international organisations for the benefits of improving on teaching and research in this university.

“l am assuring you that as we develop our university in other areas of infrastructure, welfare and wellbeing packages, we will also ensure that opportunities from global organisations are tapped for the advancement of research and teaching in our university.”

The books donated to FUOYE cover wide areas in multidisciplinary research/study relevant to Faculties of Science, Social Science, Arts, Engineering and Agriculture.

The Vice-Chancellor directed that the books be moved to the university library, under the custody of Dr. Isaac Busayo, the University Librarian, for the benefit of students and staff of the university.