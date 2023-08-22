Rescued Chibok schoolgirl cries to be reunited with repentant Boko Haram husband

Mary Nkeki (1st from left)

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

One of the abducted Chibok school girls, Mary Nkeki who was recently rescued by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the Northeast, has asked to be reunited with her husband, Mallam Adamu who is a repentant Boko Haram member.

Our Correspondent learned that the rescued girl was among the 276 abducted school girls on April 14, 2014 by Boko Haram in Chibok Community.

Addressing Journalists yesterday (Monday) while handing over Mary Nkeki to the Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo at the Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, the Theatre Commander OPHK, Maj-Gen. Gold Chibuisi assured that more of such success stories are underway by the special grace of God.

According to him, Mary, 27, was rescued on August 14, 2023 by troops of the 81 Nigerian Army Battalion, Dikwa, a border community with Cameroon.

Chubuisi further disclosed that the name of Mary is on number 55 of the lists of abducted Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014.

On how she was rescued, the Commander said: “Mary was rescued by our troops, while one Adamu; her husband surrendered to Army last week in the border areas of Cameroon.”

According to Mary, she had two babies with her husband, but they died of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the Gulumba Forest of Bama local council.

She stated that despite her rescue, she wanted to be reunited with her husband, Adamu, who had already surrendered last week in Dikwa.