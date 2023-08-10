Rescue us from gully erosion, school Principal begs Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

FOLLOWING the threat of gully erosion that is almost cutting off the access road to the Union School, Amawbia in Awka South local government area of the state, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Celine Ozomma has called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to come to their rescue.

The principal, who spoke at a forum on Thursday, lamented that the erosion menace and deteriorating access road to the area had made it difficult for teachers to live within the vicinity of the school.

She said: “Control of the erosion and rehabilitation of the road will also open up the area and provide access to the people building houses in the area.

“The residents, as well as the staff and students of the school, encounter so much difficulty as tricycle operators do not ply the dilapidated road.

“The rehabilitation of the road will also ease the suffocating traffic congestion on the ever busy Amawbia – Government House junction – Agulu road.”

She observed that houses of many inhabitants of the area, including that of the deputy speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pius Chukwuma, are being threatened by the erosion.

While commending the governor for the massive road projects in all parts of the state, Ozomma appealed for the rehabilitation of the Umuokpu Awka – Nise – Agulu – Ekwulobia road to open up the area.

She also thanked the governor for employing 5000 teachers which, she added, led to the posting of additional nine teachers to her school.