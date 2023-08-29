Reps vow to stop use of waivers for recruitment in MDAs

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has vowed to abolish the use of waiver in recruitment in Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, of government.

The lawmakers described waiver as an abuse of recruitment processes where nepotism and favouritism took the centre stage.

Chairman of the Ad hoc Committee on Job racketeering, and mismanagement of IPPIS, Yusuf Gagdi, stated this when the Registrar, National Post-Graduate Medical College, NPGMC, appeared before it in Abuja yesterday.

He said granting waiver in recruitment by any MDAs was not for the good of the country, adding that waiver had been severely abused by MDAs..

Gagdi said any recruitment that would not follow due process in advertising such on the pages of national dailies would no longer be tolerated.

He said waivers in recruitment would be aboished, adding that it was not for the good of the country, having been subjected to abuse.

The committee chairman said chief executive officers, directors, among others, had abused the use of waiver in employing cronies, families and those in their good book.

He said recruitment in MDAs should, henceforth, be advertised, and that any recruitment without advertising was unjustifiable.

He called on MDAs to respect federal character in carrying out recruitments to enable participation across board and encourage fairness, justice and equity.

The lawmaker described the action of NPGMC as unjustifiable by engaging in selective recruitment

“Your action is unjustifiable, you have not respected the federal character. Your nominal roll keeps increasing while staff keep retiring.

“On your recruitment list you have Borno, Yobe, Plateau that are not represented in your organisation.

“In your recruitment in 2021, you did not know that Sokoto, Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, among others, have zero,” he added.

He queried why the recruitments carried out were not shared among the states with zero representation.

In his remarks, Prof Fatiu Arogundade, Registrar, NPGMC, said all anomalies in the previous recruitments as noted by the lawmakers would be corrected.

According to him, it is not that the college has not involved the people of the north east.

He apologised and promised to correct the anomaly in subsequent recruitments.