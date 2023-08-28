Reps vow to stop use of waivers for recruitment exercise in MDAs

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives has vowed to abolish the use of waiver in recruitment exercises in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) of Government.

The lawmakers described waiver as an abuse of recruitment processes where nepotism and favouritism takes centre stage.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, chairman, Ad hoc Committee on Job Racketeering, and Mismanagement of IPPIS said this when the Registrar of National Post Graduate Medical College (NPGMC) appeared before it in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking, Fatiu Arogundade, said granting a waiver in recruitment exercises by any MDAs is not for the good of the country, adding that waiver had been severely abused by various MDAs..

He said any recruitment that would not follow due process in advertising such on the pages of national dailies would no longer be tolerated.

According to him, we will abolish the use of waivers, it is not for the good of this country, when they give you waiver it is subject to abuse.

He said Chief Executive Officers, directors among others have abused the use of waiver by employ cronies, families and those in their good book.

He said recruitment in MDAs should henceforth be advertised, adding that any recruitment without advertising the same is unjustifiable.

He called on MDAs to respect federal character in carrying out recruitment exercises to enable participation across board and to encourage fairness, justice and equity.

He described the action of NPGMC as unjustifiable by engaging in selective recruitment I’m part of the country without considering others.

“Your action is unjustifiable, you have not respected the federal character. Your nominal roll keeps increasing while staff keep retiring.

“On your recruitment list you have Borno, Yobe, Plateau that are not represented in your organisation.

“In your recruited in 2021, you did not know that Sokoto, Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi among others have zero.

He queried why the recruitments carried out was not shared among the state with zero representation.

Speaking, Prof Fatiu Arogundade, Registrar, NPGMC, said all anomalies in the previous recruitment as noted by the lawmakers would be corrected.

According to him, it is not that the college has not involved the people of the North East, we apologised and we will correct the anomaly in subsiquent recruitment

An angry Rep. Jaha Babao (APC-Borno), a member of the committee said with the lopsidedness and exclusion of Borno and North East in the college recruitments, said the Registrar was fuelling Boko Haram.

“One of the reasons people join Boko Haram is what you are doing, by excluding Borno and other North East from the recruitment carried out.

“I speak to express the disappointment of my zone and we will be citing your agency as the cause of Boko Haram. ” he said