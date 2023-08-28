Reps to grant NEITI powers to sanction oil firms, regulators

-Seek privatization of refineries

By Obas Esiedesa

THE House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), has said that the House will be seeking to amend the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Act to allow it to impose sanctions on entities covered by its audit of the petroleum industry and the mining sector.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere who disclosed this during a visit to NEITI yesterday, the law would be strengthened to give NEITI more powers and resources to its work.

“It will be in the form of an amendment to the NEITI Act to saddle NEITI with the powers to take disciplinary actions against offenders and also empower NEITI to investigate offences and recommend the prosecution of offenders by relevant investigative anti-corruption agencies of the government.

“Additionally, in the course of such investigations, NEITI should be able to sanction stakeholders who refuse to collaborate with it in the course of discharging its responsibilities like refusal to produce documents requested for by NEITI for investigative purposes. Also it will grant powers to sanction manipulative and obstructive tactics by officials of government to prevent NEITI from carrying out its responsibilities.

“We also agree that the fund NEITI is receiving is not enough for the detailed work that it is doing. NEITI needs more funding in terms of budgetary allocations. We also have to find a way to put in the Act a provision that will allow NEITI to keep some certain percentage of what they recover to help them to continue to do this work better”, he stated.

Hon. Ugochinyere disclosed that the Committee will be working to ensure that nation’s refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna which have been moribund for years are privatized.

“For decades, we have been on these refineries’ issues and we have spent money that they used to build new refineries we could have had two or three. It is important that these refineries are privatized to make them more efficient and so that the Nigerian people can get the benefits required in refining our products locally”, he added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji said the NEITI Act was long overdue for amendment, adding the amendment will place the agency in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Dr. Orji urged the legislators to ensure that the PIA is implemented faithfully, noting that so far there have been delays in implementing some of its provisions.