Reps hails successfully screened ministerial nominees

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The House of Representatives have congratulated members of the 10th National Assembly that have been screened by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria following their nomination by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and are now Ministers-designate.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Spokesman / Vice-Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs Hon. Philip Agbese in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said “we felicitate with Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Akoko Northeast West Federal Constituency) and Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Yauri/ Shanga/ Ngaski Federal Constituency) on their well-deserved appointment.

“We also congratulate the Chief Whip of the 9th House of Representatives of the National Assembly, Honourable Nkiruka Onyejiocha.

“Their nomination as Ministers of the Federal Republic was no accident as they had distinguished themselves in their various careers and went on to excel in representing their constituents during their sojourn in the 10th National Assembly even within the short space of time following the proclamation of the Assembly.

“We are confident that they will bring the patriotic zeal, dedication, resourcefulness, and innovation that we have known them for to their new assignments and do us proud by bringing to bear the leadership and governance capacity that they have shown in the parliament.

“The House of Representatives urges the Ministers-designate to make the best use of their national assignment to positively impact the lives of Nigerians, who are eagerly yearning for a turnaround in the nation’s fortunes and are particularly interested in the improved quality of life that will come from the economic recovery they expect from this government.

“We assure them of our support in their new assignment even as we urge them to note that the National Assembly remains their home where they will always find colleagues that are willing to collaborate to make them succeed in their new tasks,” he adddd.