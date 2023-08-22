Reps Deputy Speaker, Kalu excited over judgement upholding victory

Banjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has commended the judgement of an Umuahia High Court that upheld his victory at the 2023 National Assembly elections.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, quoted Kalu as saying that he had been vindicated.

“I have never doubted the ability of the judiciary at any level to do justice to issues. My confidence in them has always been unwavering.

“It has, once again, vindicated me on this matter and also upheld my mandate as the elected representative of the people of Bende Federal Constituency of Abia. I am grateful,” Kalu said.

Recall that the candidate of the Labour Party in the National Assembly elections, Mr Frank Chinasa, had petitioned the tribunal seeking the nullification of Kalu’s election on the account of alleged inconsistency in his name.

However, Justice O. A. Chijioke, while delivering his judgement on the matter on August 25, 2021 ruled in favour of Kalu and subsequently awarded a cost to the petitioner for wasting the time of the court in a frivolous suit.

Kalu expressed immense gratitude to the judiciary for recognising that he followed due process and other extant laws to validate his name.

The lawmaker thanked the people of Bende Federal Constituency on whose mandate he stands elected as member of the House of Representatives.

The deputy speaker promised not to take the people’s mandate and the demands of his current office for granted.

He, however, called on his “political detractors” to shun frivolities, accept his rights under the extant laws, embrace the will of God and the verdict of the tribunal as well as that of the people of Bende.

Kalu invited the candidates of LP to join him in the tasks of pushing good legislations for the good of the country. (NAN)