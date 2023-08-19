Reps committed to making Nigeria better for all — Agbese

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Philip Agbese, has pledged the 10th House commitment to make Nigeria a better place for all citizens.

Agbese made the commitment while speaking to a journalist in Abuja.

The lawmaker who represents Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency said the House leadership under Speaker Hon Tajudeen Abbas has already set the ball rolling towards achieving an ideal nation.

According to Agbese, the major agenda of the House is to run an open parliament focused on transparency and accountability.

He added that the House is focused on actualising its promise to Nigerians individually and collectively as a parliament.

He listed economic liberation, a serene business environment, accountable governance, personal freedom, social capital, safety, and security, education, and health as the focal point of the House.

Agbese noted that for this reason, the leadership has set a pro-citizen agenda that is aimed to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

He added that the 10th House is looking at several ways to enhance legislation and bring governance closer to the people.

Among the strategies considered, he said are the use of technology and regular town hall meetings.

He said there’s a new feeling of patriotism, commitment, and devotion to the Nigerian cause as far as members of the 10th Assembly are concerned.

Agbese, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue to show support for the House in its quest to make lives better for all.

He assured that in no distant time, the nation will experience a new lease of life.