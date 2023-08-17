Replicate your achievements as governor, FCT indigenes tell Wike

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to replicate his achievements as governor in the nation’s federal capital city as he takes over as FCT Minister.

Recall that President Tinubu had on Wednesday, assigned portfolios to the newly confirmed ministerial nominees, with Wike given the FCT portfolio.

The indignes,in a congratulatory message to Wike, said the former governor would make their dreams come true by repeating infrastructural development he bequeathed to River State capital, especially Port-Harcourt, in Abuja.

In a statement,through their group,Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organization, AOIYEO, the FCT natives expressed excitement over the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT, expressing optimism that he would give the nation’s capital city a facelift.

In the statement signed by AOIYEO President, Commandant Isaac David, the natives noted that the development of Abuja in all ramifications required somebody who is bold to maintain strict adherence to the master plan, restore normalcy in the area of security and strongly committed to nation building.

The group said: “We, the original inhabitants of Abuja are very delighted to welcome Barr. Nyesom Wike to the Federal Capital Territory as our Minister.

“We are most especially delighted in the choice of the immediate past governor of Rivers State as our minister,given his giant strides in his state, especially Port-Harcourt while serving the state.It would be a disservice to the country to bring up someone who is not experienced on how to manage a capital city like ours.

“Given the background of the new minister, we are very confident that his giant strides in Port- Harcourt would be replicated here.”

According to the FCT natives,”the development of Abuja in all ramifications require somebody who is bold to maintain strict adherence to the Abuja masterplan, restore normalcy in the area of security and strongly committed to nation building.”

“All this, we have seen in Barr. Nyesom Wike and we believe that he would repeat such capabilities in Abuja.

“Most importantly, we will urge the minister to carry along all Abuja indigenous stakeholders, especially the youths in the scheme of running the government because proper understanding of complex nature and structure of Abuja warrant that minister needs to work hand in hand with these original inhabitants and the residents for a successful tenure,”they added.