Replicate your achievements as gov in FCT, indigenes tell Wike

Wike

By Joseph Erunke

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to replicate his achievements in his state, as he takes over as FCT Minister.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had on Tuesday, assigned portfolios to newly confirmed ministerial nominees, with Wike given the FCT portfolio.

The indigenes in a congratulatory message to Wike, said the former governor would make their dreams come true by repeating infrastructure development he bequeathed to Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt, in Abuja.

In a statement issued under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation, AOIYEO, the FCT natives expressed excitement over the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT, expressing optimism that he would give the nation’s capital city a facelift.

In the statement signed by the President, Commandant Isaac David, the natives noted that the development of Abuja in all ramifications required somebody bold to maintain strict adherence to the master plan, restore normalcy in the area of security and strongly commit to nation building.

The group said: “We, the original inhabitants of Abuja are very delighted to welcome Nyesom Wike to the Federal Capital Territory as our minister.

“We are most especially delighted in the choice of the immediate past governor of Rivers State as our minister, given his giant strides in his state, especially Port-Harcourt while serving the state. It would be a disservice to the country to bring up someone who is not experienced on how to manage a capital city like ours.

“Given the background of the new minister, we are very confident that his giant strides in Port-Harcourt would be replicated here because he is bold, strong and committed to nation building.

“All these we have seen in Nyesom Wike and we believe he would repeat such capabilities in Abuja.

“Most importantly, we will urge the minister to carry along all Abuja indigenous stakeholders, especially the youths, in the scheme of running the government because proper understanding of the complex nature and structure of Abuja warrants that the minister needs to work hand in hand with these original inhabitants and the residents for a successful tenure.”