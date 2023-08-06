Rep seeks IGP’s intervention to end kidnapping in Delta constituency

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, has called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen Christopher Musa and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure the immediate release of an abducted unidentified Ndokwa woman in the northern part of the country.

Hon Ezechi, who represents Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency of Delta State, in a letter addressed to the two security chiefs, expressed concerns over the spat of insecurity in the region adding that there is a need to deal effectively with the increasing spate of kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the country.

The lawmaker said the unwholesome activities of bandits and kidnappers had become worrisome over the years and had portrayed the country in bad light in the comity of nations.

He said the nation’s economy had been greatly affected due to the relocation of local and foreign investors to neighboring countries over insecurity.

The federal lawmaker said a video clip of the said kidnapped victim had gone viral, describing the release of the video as despicable, barbaric, dehumanizing and embarrassing.

The lawmaker therefore promised, in his capacity as a member of the green chamber, to collaborate with the security agencies in the fight against insecurity to make the country safe and habitable for the people, especially in his constituency.