Rep Nnamchi attracts FG-funded University scholarship for 200 Enugu constituents

By Dennis Agbo

The House of Representatives Member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency, Prof Paul Nnamchi has attracted the Interim Joint Matriculation Board, IJMB, University education Scholarship for 200 prospective undergraduates in his constituency.

The beneficiaries are prospective University undergraduates who passed through the 2023 JAMB examination and have a minimum of five credits in their secondary school leaving examinations.

The beneficiaries would undergo a one year Advance Level (A level) education in their various courses in Ebonyi State University and Cross River State University (the IJMB selected universities for South East and South South) before transiting to second years in direct entry administrations in their different fields of study.

Speaking during the weekend at the hand over of their admission letters in Enugu, Rep Nnamchi said he felt fulfilled seeing the beneficiaries receive the Scholarships, stating that the 2023 was just the beginning which would get better in subsequent years.

Mentoring the students, Nnamchi recalled how he passes through difficult situations to acquire a secondary education after his father died in his JS2 level in a Seminary school, disclosing that it was his perseverance and dedication to studies that saw him recieve overseas scholarship.

“So, you grow out of your condition, you don’t allow your condition overwhelm you; I moved them behind me and moved forward,” he mentored.

Nnamchi urged the beneficiaries to be apostles of good leadership and governance by ensuring that they do well in their studies while in the universities.

“The difficulty is temporal , just suffer for some time and at last you will have a good story to tell. I was given 50 slots for this scholarships but I told them that my people deserved more. I asked for 200 slots and they were given to us. This is the first time in the south east and it’s starting with my own constituency,” Nnamchi stated.

The IJMB Director for South East and South South, Dr. Rita Akpan said that the board was approved by the federal government in 1976, but has begun it’s first approval of scholarships to students this year.

“With five credits, you would be given any course of your choice and in any University of your choice but for now we are starting with Ebonyi State University and Cross River State University,” Akpan said.