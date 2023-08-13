Renowned Gospel artiste, Nosa hosted at Bethel Multi-Cultural Worship Night in USA, unveils new name

Nosa Omoregie performing at the event in USA

By Lucky Orji

The gospel music landscape has witnessed an extraordinary event as internationally renowned gospel music artiste, Nosa Omoregie, formerly known as NOSA, took centre stage at the prestigious Bethel Worship Muti-Cultural Night of Worship and Encounter in the United States.

This remarkable occasion was not only an evening of soul-stirring melodies but also marked a significant turning point in Nosa’s artistic journey.

The Worship night was hosted by Bethel Pastor, Jamila O, Page, and had other Bethel Worship leaders such as John Fajuke leading God’s children in a powerful worship session under a divine atmosphere to uplift the spirits and souls.

Nosa Omoregie, celebrated for his exceptional ability to fuse poignant messages of faith with enchanting melodies, has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. His musical repertoire is adorned with chart-topping hits that have resonated deeply with audiences, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.

With a passion to evolve and a commitment to transcend his previous achievements, Nosa Omoregie has made the audacious decision to rebrand from NOSA to Nosa Omoregie. This transformation encapsulates his growth, evolution, and unwavering dedication to creating music that touches souls and ignites spiritual awakening.

“The transition to Nosa Omoregie is a profound and deeply personal journey for me,” Nosa expressed. “It signifies my evolution as an artiste and aligns more with my identity, heritage and spiritual essence. I am thrilled to share this new phase of my musical expedition with the world.”

Bethel Worship is a dynamic spiritual haven renowned for its vibrant worship experiences and unwavering commitment to fostering an authentic connection with the divine.