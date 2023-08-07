Rename LASU after my father, Seyi Jakande, son begs Sanwo-Olu

Late Lateef Jakande

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

One of the sons of LKJ, Jakande, Seyi, appealed to Governor, Sanwo-Olu to reconsider renaming Lagos State University, LASU, founded by the late politician after his late father.

Seyi, accompanied by his mother, window of late Jakande, Abimbola, going down the memory lane, said his father was reluctant to serve under late Gen Sani Abacha, but for the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

He, however, pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the proposal that was made to him by the former vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Lateef Fagboun, who gave the Lagos state governor a proposal to rename the university after him during the celebration of his 90th birthday in 2019.

He said; “In 2019, when Baba was celebrating his 90th birthday, the Vice Chancellor of LASU came up with a proposal that the university be renamed after my father.

Let me thank Mr. Governor for establishing LKJ Leadership Academy after my father, but I also want to appeal to Mr Governor to reconsider renaming LASU after him.

“I recalled that two of his colleagues then, Prof Ambrose Ali of the old Bendel state and Bisi Onabanjo of Ogun State, came to my father in Lagos to understudy LASU was founded.

“My father then instructed Prof Femi Agbalajobi to put them through. Today, both universities have been renamed after the founders.

“Bendel State University is now Ambrose Ali University, while Ogun State University has changed to Olabisi Onabanjo University to reflect the names of the founders.

“What is good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.

Dignitaries at the occasion include the widow of Jakande, ; former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba, a former Military governor of Imo State, Maj Gen Ike Nwachukwu rtd.