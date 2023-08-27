Remo Stars, Enyimba dumped out of CAF Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Champions League, Enyimba and Remo Stars have crashed out of the competition.

Enyimba and Remo suffered suffered early exits from the competition in Aba and Ikenne respectively to Al Ahly Benghazi and Medeama SC on Sunday.

Enyimba were held to a goalless draw in Aba by Ahli Benghazi; thus eliminated 4-3 on aggregate, while Remo defeated Medeama of Ghana 1-0 but got edged out in the penalty shootout.

This result leaves Bendel Insurance FC as the only Nigerian team on the continent after their triumphed in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Following a 1-1 aggregate score, Bendel Insurance overcame ASO Chlef FC of Algeria 4-3 on penalties to scale through.