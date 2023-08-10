Rema surpasses Sunny Ade’s records on US Billboard Albums Chart

Afrobeats superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has broken a long-time record of legendary Nigerian Juju’s musician, King Sunny Ade for the longest-running album on the US Billboard 200 charts history.

The record was held by King Sunny Ade for 41 years with the album titled ‘Juju Music’ released in 1982. The album spent 29 years weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart.

This week, Rema’s ‘Rave & Roses’ spent 30 weeks on the US Billboard 200 chart, breaking the Juju crooner’s records in the process.

Based on multi-metric consumption, the US Billboard 200 chart is the most popular albums of the week in the United States.