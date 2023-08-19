Rele Gallery, Zeebah Foundation kickoff art exhibition in Lagos

In commemoration of the fifth year of its annual residency programme, Rele Gallery in collaboration with The Zeebah Foundation, is set to hold an art exhibition tomorrow on the theme, ‘At Once, Then Again: Selections from Practice’.

The two-week exhibition which will feature 10 alumni artists of the Rele Arts Foundation boot camp and residency programme, according to a statement by Cherish Alugah, Executive Assistant, Zeebah Foundation, will kickoff Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The statement read: “The exhibition will feature works by Odinakachi Okoroafor, James Adebayo, Laju Sholola, OC George, Nwakuso Edozien, Anyacho Chijioke, Samuel Nnorom, Yewande Ambeke, Talut Kareem and Valerie Fab-Uche to commemorate the fifth year of its annual residency programme.

“The Young contemporaries residency programme designed to educate emerging artists on critical thinking and research also provides necessary resources for artistic growth.

“At Once, Then Again: Selections from Practice” encapsulates the celebration of five years of the Young Contemporaries Residency and the perpetuity of artistic growth and evolution.

“To commemorate a legacy of creativity, care and continued support, Rele Gallery Lagos is supporting The Zeebah Foundation with a portion of the proceeds of this exhibition in support of our unwavering dedication to providing care and services to children on the autism spectrum.”