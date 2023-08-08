Relations of fish seller killed in Kwara demand justice

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Family members of a fish seller in Ilorin, Moshood Suleiman allegedly killed by a group of motorcycle operators popularly called “Okada riders” have cried for justice over the unfortunate death of their kinsman.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Moshood Suleiman said to be in his early thirties, lost his life following a disagreement with a commercial motorcycle operator over fare.

The sad incident reportedly occurred last week, when the deceased boarded an okada from Unity to Fate Road in Ilọrin.

Sources told our correspondent that trouble started when the deceased, a fish vendor in Fate, highlighted from the okada after which a disagreement ensued between them over the fee.

“Initially, they were arguing over the fare which later led to disagreement and other okada operators who had massed around them started beating him.

“He ran and was pursued only to be ambushed at the front of a filling station in the area until one of his family members who had learned about the development came to rescue him”, the source added.

The deceased’s sister, Oyindamola, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

She said “A Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) team that was fortunate to pass through the area at the time, arrested 3 of the Okada riders.

“He gave up the ghost at the Ilọrin General Hospital where he was rushed.

“But we want justice to be served and those involved fished out and punished. My brother cannot die like that in vain. Our family wants justice in the matter”, she added.

Contacted on Tuesday, the Spokesman of the NSCDC, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, confirmed the incident. He however said the matter has been taken over by the police.

The public relations officer of the police state command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said he was yet to be debriefed adding that “I will find out and get back to you”.