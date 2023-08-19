Reinstate N-Delta ministry, stakeholders tell Tinubu

•PANDEF leads protest against scrapping of MNDA

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Sam Oyadongha (Yenagoa) Akpokona Omafuaire (Ughelli), Davies Iheamnachor (Port Harcourt), and Ochuko Akuopha (Asaba)

The people of Niger Delta have urged President Bola Tinubu to overturn his purported scrapping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, MNDA, describing his action as wrong and regrettable.

They opined that if truly the Federal Government disbanded the ministry, then, it could have happened in error, and beseeched President Tinubu to correct it.

National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, who spoke to Vanguard ahead of the meeting of the regional body on the development in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, said that government’s decision was shocking and unacceptable. A development consultant, Furoebi Akeni, and the Second President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief Dan Odhomor, also shared same view with Hon Ken Robinson.

However, a Niger Delta leader and Convener, South- South Reawakening Group, Joseph Ambakederimo, former President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Eric Omare, and others said President Tinubu carefully considered his decision to disband the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

Ill-timed blunder– Robinson, PANDEF spokesperson

Hon Robinson, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard in Port Harcourt, said: “If it is true that the Federal Government has scrapped that ministry without consultations, without discussions with the people of Niger Delta, then it is very unfortunate and it is not going to be very good for our people.”

“If it is an omission, we call that it be corrected immediately. Although we have outstanding nominees, perhaps one of them may serve as the minister of Niger Delta, but we hear that the government has scrapped the ministry.

“It will be very unfortunate, and Niger Delta people will react. We have continuously said that we will not move back to the path of violence, we have called our youths to avoid that path, but there are other ways to express dissatisfaction with the actions of government. We will explore all peaceful means to protest and we hope that the government will listen.

“It is part of the marginalization that we have been talking about, over the years. Government seems to give less importance to issues concerning the Niger Delta and a bulk of the nation’s resources comes from oil and gas. If it is an error, it is a callous error and I think they should apologize to the people of Niger Delta.

Demoralizing – Odhomor, Isoko leader

The second President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, in Delta State, Chief Dan Odhomor, stated: “It is going to be disheartening and a devastating blow to the people of the Niger Delta if this rumors making the round that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been scrapped is true.”

“If you travel along the East West Road, you will cry. Apart from the road, look at the various communities in the region, there is abject poverty and the degradation that has taken place. The Federal Government should know that they are dealing with human beings.

“Apart from that, the Niger Delta is the region that is laying the golden egg. The President should reverse that decision, reinstate ministry, and put a competent hand there so that Niger Deltans can feel the pulse of this government.

“All of us cannot come to Abuja; this is the ministry that is close to us that can take care of our immediate needs, and you are scrapping it, so what are you telling us? Government should do the needful and reverse it back.”

Tinubu never concealed his hatred – Akene, devt consultant

Development consultant, Akene, asserted, “For me, it is not surprising because Bola Tinubu has not hidden his hatred for the people of the Niger Delta, over the years.”

N-Delta deserves all the required consideration – Dataonye, activist

A Niger Delta activist, Alambo Datonye, said: “We are yet to address the high level of poverty and want in the Niger Delta. This was the reason the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was established. Yes, Niger Delta sons, who manned the ministry in the past disappointed with their performance, but that is not a good reason not to keep the ministry.”

“The argument that there is a duplication of functions since the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC is already there is not tenable.

“The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is very important to address critical issues of hopelessness, want, and infrastructural deficit in the region, an area in which the wealth of the nation is produced. This is where the federal, state, and local governments across the country get revenues that they share each month; therefore, it deserves all the needed attention to develop.”

MNDA insignificant – Ambakederimo

Ambakederimo, elder statesman, who dissented from others, said: “Beautiful idea, I expected this (scrapping) for long time but I am happy it has been done at last. I have called for the scraping of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs many times and today, it is a welcome development.”

“The ministry never added any value to the Niger Delta region since its creation. It was a disaster, it created an atmosphere for NDDC to be distracted, and it indeed distracted the NDDC.

“Everyone in the ministry from the gateman to the minister gazed their focus on the NDDC, all for pecuniary gains. The NDDC was distracted from its core mandate because of the pressure coming from the ministry.

“Only a few days ago, l identified the political interference on NDDC as the cause of the failure of the Commission, and until the political interference is curbed, the NDDC will continue to be bogged down perpetually.

“The NDDC performed very well until the coming of the ministry. The idea of creating new entities just to cure a temporary problem has proven not to be a solution to such. Fund the NDDC adequately, and allow appointees to serve out their tenure in order for us to be able to hold them accountable,” he added.

Colossal failure – Prof Awhefeada

An intellectual, Professor Sunny Awhefeada, told Saturday Vanguard, “I am sorry to submit that it makes no difference. The setting up of the ministry by the late President Yar’Adua’s administration was greeted with euphoria and hope that it would usher in a new lease of life for the long- suffering people of the Niger Delta.” “But the reverse became the case. That ministry established more than twelve years ago has not been able to complete the only assignment it took on, which is the East-West road. It is saddening to note that the four or five substantive ministers who operated the ministry at different points were from the Niger Delta region, yet they had nothing to show for the humongous amount of money budget for the ministry.

“There was the great idea of a coastal road from Calabar to Lagos among other projects the ministry could have carried out to turn things around in the Niger Delta, but monumental failure was what its scorecard recorded.

MNDA was a diversion – Omare

Ex-IYC president and lawyer, Omare, asserted, “To be honest, I have not seen the impact of the Niger Delta ministry in the development of the Niger Delta region. Because of the Niger Delta ministry, developmental activities that ought to be carried out by federal ministries like the Ministry of Works in the region were pushed to the Niger Delta ministry, and at the end, the ministry is not funded.”

“Therefore, my view is that the NDDC should be adequately funded and properly supervised to handle specific developmental challenges in the Niger Delta region, while at same time projects like the East -West Road should be handled by the Federal Ministry of Works, and be given the right attention.

Prepare for the worst – Magege, political leader

A political leader, Chief Olori Magege, said, “The MNDA in its several years of existence was a copying machine or a duplicator of NDDC activities. It achieved nothing beyond ego massaging of the people of the region. We felt we had something in the MNDA and NDDC but we had nothing, sadly.”

“We are witnessing the end of the region being a priority region at least in the name. The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, is next. Niger Delta should belt up for the worst.”

Good riddance to bad rubbish – Odi, community leader

A Bayelsa community leader, Elder Chris Odi, said: “I received the news with mixed feelings. As a Niger Deltan, I would have wanted the ministry to remain so that Niger Deltans would continue to benefit from both the ministry and NDDC, but if the truth must be told, the scrapping of the ministry is a step in the right direction.”

“The core mandate of the ministry is the same as that of the NDDC — to develop the Niger Delta region. The existence of both amounts to a duplication.

“No doubt, the scrapping will anger the people of the Niger Delta region, but the Federal Government can appease them by ensuring the NDDC is well-funded to carry out its duties. “There should be proper supervision of the NDDC by the appropriate organ (Office of the Secretary of the Federation) so that the officials of the agency would be on their toes, doing what they are supposed to do.

“Government should also ensure the appointment of credible persons with integrity who can deliver on their mandate and finally release the report of the forensic audit on the interventionist agency so that people will know who the real enemies of the Niger Deltans are, people who collude with contractors to pay out money for job not done.”