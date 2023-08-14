Register your business or face sanctions, Lagos govt tells trado-medical practitioners

Lagos State Government has vowed to impose sanctions on the traditional medical practitioners operating in the state if they fail to register their premises with Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board (LSTMB).

The LSTMB Registrar, Babatunde Adele, made this known in a statement on Sunday, ordering all traditional, complementary and alternative medicine practitioners, to regularise their practice and register with the Board before the end of September 2023.

The order for registration was also extended to product manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, and retailers, involved in traditional health issues.

Adele said the agency had “observed with dismay, the rate of flagrant disregard to the prevailing laws guiding the practice of traditional medicine in the state among some illegal operators who are bent on bringing the reputation of traditional medicine practice into disrepute.”

He added that the agency had finalised plans to activate its Inspectorate Unit as expressed in Part Nine of the Health Sector Reform Law 2006 to checkmate excesses among the practitioners.

Adele noted that the National Council on Health had resolved at its 62nd meeting held in 2019 that all 36 states of the federation and the FCT should establish Traditional, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine Departments/Boards within their respective domain to enhance coordination, regulation, and control of TCAM practice and its products in Nigeria.

The registrar advised the traditional medicine practitioners to visit the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board at its head office to regularise their establishments and make their existence known to the state government.

“Failure to comply with the above directive might necessitate appropriate sanctions which may include sealing of contravening premises,” he added.