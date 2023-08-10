Regional task force’ll tackle cross-border crimes — Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, yesterday, called for the establishment of a regional security taskforce to tackle increasing cross-border criminality in the South-West region.

The Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this while receiving the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Valentine Okoro in his office.

He added that establishing such a task force would track and eliminate crimes across the region, as well as enhance peaceful co-existence among the people across the region.

He said: “This visit is a significant opportunity to strengthen the security strategy on the sustenance of the current peace and stability not just in Osun but in the region. I would prefer the establishment of a regional task force to track and curb cross-border criminality in the southwest and other areas under your Command.

“For us in Osun, we guarantee a symbiotic working relationship between the state government and the GOC, because Osun is the home of hospitality where no one is discriminated against based on tribe, ethnicity or religion.”

Earlier in his address, Maj. Gen. Okoro lauded Governor Adeleke for creating a safe and secure environment for residents to live and conduct lawful businesses, saying he was in Osun as part of efforts to familiarize himself with the operational procedures in states under his Command.

“Osun State is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. We commend you for your huge investment in securing the lives and property of the people. I, therefore, seek more collaboration between the security agencies and the people not just to secure but to sustain the stable environment but to improve on it by volunteering relevant and genuine information to the Nigerian Army.”