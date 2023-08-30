Refuse dumps on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway unacceptable — Works Minister

Unhygienic environment caused by refuse dumps on the median along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway

•Says Lagos-Ibadan expressway to be completed mid-Sept

By Kingsley Adegboye

THE Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday decried the state of the reconstructed Apapa-Oshodi Expressway following its takeover by refuse dumps along the median between Tin Can Port and Mile-2 of the ever-busy dual carriageway.

The Minister, who made his feelings on the refuse situation on the road known during inspection of some ongoing federal projects in Lagos, said it was bad to see the expressway being taken over by refuse after huge sums of money had been spent to reconstruct to its present state.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, he promised to discuss with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the matter.

Umahi, who disclosed that all road projects during his tenure as minister would be done with concrete, noted that concrete roads have longer spans.

He said: “I am ready to fight with contractors handling federal road projects over concrete technology because of its durability and sustainability”.

We’ll complete Lagos-Ibadan expressway in mid-Sept

On the handing over of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Minister stated that the project would be completed by mid-September.

The Apapa-Oshodi Expressway has been in the news for years over the neglect of the road and how the road was unmotorable coupled with the fact that trailers and tankers ply the road often.

The reconstruction of the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway was started by Dangote Group, under the Road Infrastructure Development & Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme aka Executive Order 007 signed by President Buhari in January 2019 (Dangote awarded the contract to Hitech). The road construction took almost six years to complete.

The highway which was done in sections spans between Liverpool, Apapa and the old Toll Gate along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The minister said this during a visit to the sites of completed and ongoing Federal Government projects in the Lagos State.

Construction work is ongoing on the last stretch of both sides of the expressway after several missed deadlines.

The inspection tour started at outer Marina Road, in Victoria Island, a project constructed under the SUKUK financing option by the Federal Government.

He then moved to the newly rehabilitated Eko Bridge, then to Ijora Olopa, the Lagoon section of Eko Bridge and Apapa.

Umahi was briefed by officials of the ministry and contractors handling different projects on that axis.

According to the scorecard released by the Ministry of Works and Housing towards the end of the previous administration, a total of 8,352.94km of roads were constructed or rehabilitated between 2016 and 2022.

Umahi vowed to fight with all federal contractors who are resisting the use of concrete technology in the execution of road projects in the country.