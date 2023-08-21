Reforms: Our duty is to minimise Nigerian’s pain-Wale Edun

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, assumed office yesterday pledging to work to reduce the pain of President Bola Tinubu’s reform policy actions on Nigerians.

He said in his remarks at meeting with staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance, in Abuja, this afternoon, that the far -eaching –fiscal and monetary reforms of the present administration would re-set the nation’s economy.

His words, ” We need to deliver. We need to perform. Nigerians’ expectations are high. Mr. President has set the ball rolling. He has taken some macro-fiscal and monetary measures that will leave Nigeria for the better.

“It’s our duty to help him to ensure the pains are minimized. We know we have a job to do to making sure the reforms don’t leave anybody behind.”

He solicited cooperation of ministry’s Directors and other personnel in achieving desired result. We can do it, let’s work together to ensure we achieve our dream.”

The minister added that he would build on the achievements of the last minister and take the economy of the nation to greater heights

He said, “we have a job to do to ensure that Nigerians are not left behind, adding that he had seen the automation and digitisation taking place in the ministry with that he is sure “we can do it”

The Permanent Secretary (Special Duties), Mr. Udo Ekanem, who received the minister said that the staff were committed to working with him and would be loyal.

According to Mr. Ekanem, staff of the ministry were receptive to change and innovation as has been demonstrated in the past.

Mr. Ekanem’s words, “Congratulations on your appointment and redeployment to the ministry of finance. Here, we have committed and dedicated staff that are willing and ready to work. We have heard a lot about you, your good work in Lagos. Staff here are receptive. We are ready to work with you”.

Permanent Secretary (Finance), Mr. Aliyu Ahmed, in his remarks said that the minister was in a familiar terrain, having manned similar portfolios in Lagos and outside of Nigeria where he had tremendous work exposures.

Mr. Edun who arrived the ministry at about 2. 00 pm was welcomed by staff who sang solidarity songs to express their joy.