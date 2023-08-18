Reece James picks up fresh hamstring injury 

Chelsea’s captain, Reece James with stay three to four months at the sidelines after picking up a fresh hamstring injury.

Football London reported that James who was substituted in the 76th minute against Liverpool may miss a couple of matches due to the fresh injury.

Following Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure to Atletico Madrid this summer, the England wing-back was selected as the skipper for the West London club by new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The England international played during his side’s Premier League opener against the Reds on Sunday, a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

When asked why he took his new skipper off, the Argentine said, “Because he was tired.

“You need to see from where he came. The first thing we did when we arrived was to assess and analyse all of the players from the past.

“He was injured for three or four months. This pre-season was tough for him, we didn’t want to take any risk and that is why at 80 minutes, we wanted to avoid the risk.”

While it is not certain how long James will be out, football journalist, Nathan Gissing said he is billed to undergo a scan on Friday.