REDAN President Aliyu Wamakko conferred honorary Fellow of NIOB

The President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Alhaji (Dr.) Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, has been granted the honorary Fellowship of the Nigeria Institute of Building (NIOB).

The honour was conferred by the President of NIOB, Bldr. Prof. Yohana D. Izam FNIOB, at the 53rd AGM/Conference held at the Crispan Suites and Event Centre, Jos on Tuesday.

Prof. Yohanna Izam said the honorary Fellowship is in recognition of Dr. Wamakko invaluable contribution to the upliftment of the built environment and the Nigerian Institute of Building.

In his speech, Wamakko expressed his appreciation and delight at the recognition.

“It is a great honor to be invited to participate at this auspicious occasion. I heartily bring you greetings and best wishes for a successful outing from the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Council, and the entire Members of REDAN,” said Wamakko.

He noted that REDAN, recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria as the umbrella body of the organized real estate sector, is mandated to provide affordable housing.

According to him, the association currently boasts 3,500 registered corporate firms as members, who are housing and real estate providers.

Wamakko affirmed REDAN’s resolve to work with all stakeholders in the housing value chain to deepen housing development in Nigeria.

“We are poised to provide housing for citizens of this great nation using the most appropriate Models,” he stated.

“Our mandate is providing affordable housing for all Nigerians and providing a better self-regulatory environment for the Real Estate Business in Nigeria.”

Wamakko also praised the Nigeria Institute of Building for its dedication to the advancement of the construction industry and its commitment to excellence.

“Your efforts not only contribute to the growth of the industry but also play a crucial role in shaping the infrastructure and landscape of our nation,” he added.

He further acknowledged the leadership and teamwork demonstrated by the members of the NIOB, presided by Bldr. Prof. Yohana D. Izam FNIOB.

“By collaborating and sharing knowledge, you have fostered an environment of growth and innovation within the profession. Your continuous support to us at REDAN is highly appreciated,” Wamakko noted.

He concluded his speech by expressing his joy at being associated with NIOB.

“REDAN is proud to be associated with such a remarkable group of professional bodies like yours,” he said, thanking the board of trustees, council, and executives of the NIOB for their continuous work.