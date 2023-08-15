Red Alert: Apapa, Eti-Osa, Ojo, Ikeja, Surulere, others to experience flooding

…warns residents to relocate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government, has issued a fresh flood alert to residents of some parts of the state to be wary of heavy rainfall during the week from August 14 to 18, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engineer Lekan Shodeinde, issued the alert in a statement on Tuesday.

Shodeinde advised residents of Apapa, Badagry, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Ikoyi, Lagos Island, Ojo to prepare for very heavy rainfalls which may induce flash flooding during the week and beyond.

Relying on a flood alert advisory issued by the Flood Emergency Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub of the Federal Ministry of the Environment, Shodeinde, urged all residents of listed areas to be vigilant and watchful about rainfalls during and after the periods.

He also urged residents of flood plains and low lying areas to be ready to move upland till the cessation of the rains.

Shodeinde reiterated that people and motorists must also refrain from wading through floods especially during rainfalls as there is a propensity to be washed away by the intensity of the water.

He added that the warning has become necessary to avoid preventable loss of lives and properties that usually accompany such incidents.

Shodeinde added that the state would step up the cleaning of all primary and secondary drains as it has always done and appealed to residents to also clean their tertiary drains in front of their tenements.

He explained that according to the Seasonal Rainfall Pattern released by the Nigerian Meteorological, NiMET, Services early in the year, Lagos would experience more than average rainfall which may result into flash flooding from the month of June till September ending.