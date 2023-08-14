Rector’s suspension: Osun polytechnic lecturers defy resumption order

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Lecturers of Osun state Polytechnic Iree, have defied an order to resume duty issued by the school’s management following the suspension of the Rector and subsequent appointment of an acting Rector by the state government in the school.

The Academic Staff Union of the School had after the suspension of the Rector, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo and appointment of Mr Kehinde Alabi as acting Rector suspended academic activities said the suspension was a witch-hunt while Alabi’s appointment run foul of the school’s extant laws.

The strike dispruted ongoing examination of the daily part time students while academic activities for regular students has been on hold.

However, the school management in a memo issued on August 11 signed by A. Adewoyin after meeting with the state government, directed that the striking lecturers resumed duty on Monday August 14.

But the lecturers in a statement signed by ASUP Secretary in the school, Ayinde Wasiu directed members not to engage in any academic activities pending its congress scheduled to hold on Wednesday August 16.

It reads; “Esteemed members of ASUP Iree chapter notified of the Congress slated below; Wednesday 16 August, 2023. The Union is meeting with the organ of the state government on Monday August 14, 2023. Our members are therefore, enjoined to tarry and wait for the outcome of the meeting as well as the Congress decision. However, no member is expected to attend to any academic activity until the congress decides otherwise”.

A visit to the school showed that lecturers were around but no academic activities was ongoing as at the time.