Reality shows luring children into crime – Moses Chinakwe

By Ayo Onikoyi

Social activist, critic and Television content producer, Chinakwe Moses, has revealed that the increasing rate of social vices and crime among children, is due to the careless attitude of our present Nigerian society.

The visibly worried social reformer who is saddened that our careless nature has allowed our society to dangerously expose our children to unhealthy corruptive adult TV reality shows, which has and still motivates them into crime and social vices today. Nobody controls the reality shows, so producers are busy releasing criminally enticing contents to our children that watch them

To this effect, he is set to launch with Development Standards Technologies Limited, a charity Television children’ empowerment and talent hunt reality show tagged “Kellogg’s Kids Show “, as part of their efforts to curb the increasing rate of social vices and crime among Nigerian children and youths.

The Project Manager of Development Standards Technologies Limited, Emmanuel Egbule, revealed that the Kellogg’s Kids Show (KKS) is their own way of supporting the government in tackling insecurity in Nigeria and criminal activities among children and youths.

He said, “We cannot fold our arms and wait on the government to fight this huge challenge facing our nation alone. We, as Nigerians, have to take part in working for a crime-free nation, which is good for all of us. This is why we are putting up this novel program with our lead partner, Worship Fame Entertainment Hub.

“The KKS reality TV show is aimed at totally engaging Nigerian children to display their God-given creative talents. In the process, the children will be trained for free on how to develop and use their talents for their future benefit. In the end, the children who are extremely talented, passionate and excel in the showcase it to the world, will be handsomely rewarded”, Egbule, the Assistant producer of the reality show, explained.

“We are also partnering with patriotic like-minded bodies and celebrities to produce this program. It is being held now the children are on vacation to fully engage them in healthy projects to guide them against idle-mindedness among them, which is the devil’s workshop. In addition, we believe this program will guide our children against moral mind pollution with some negative adult reality shows, which lead them into social vices and criminal activities”, Egbule further explained.

Mr. Chinakwe Moses, the Chief Project Manager of Worship Fame Entertainment Hub, who decried the massive luring of Nigerian children and youths into various crimes, said that the KKS is most importantly aimed at discovering and nurturing the vast human among our children which are unfortunately wasting away today. This is because nobody cares about this painful colossal waste of these huge human resources, which if well harnessed and exploited will be of great economic benefit to our nation.

Moses, the visioneer and producer of the program, stated that the show is targeted at children between 8 and 14 years old.

He said, “KKS will bridge the gap between children, their talents, and the users of those talents (their audience). The show will bring experts, mentors, and role models in each of the talent areas. They will guide the children through the path of success while being televised and celebrated on national television.

“The program will run for eight weeks, starting from 22nd August 2023 Nationwide with the children’s academy, live show performances, voting by viewers, eliminations, and the emergence of a winner. The winner will go home with a star prize of N5 million worth relevant tools to aid his or her talent to blossom”, Chinakwe said.

He added that registration for this program is free of charge for all Nigerian children. Therefore, for participation, the interested children or their parents should log in to the KKS official website, for their free registration.

Isaac Daniel, media officer of the KKS show noted that the talent categories of the KKS include singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, painting, puppetry, comedy, magic, DJ, spoken words, etc.

“The show will be featuring celebrated personalities as Judges. These include award-winning actor and talk show host; Mrs. Annie Idibia; ace broadcaster, Emadomi Wilson, aka Ratata, Of Wazobia FM; Barrister Omotunde Adebowale David, the famous actor popularly known as Lolo1, David Jones David; among others. The show will be hosted by on-air personality, Onyinyechi Ekumankama”, Daniel