Real Estate: ChaviD unveils smart buyer’s guide

In a bid to aid first-time buyers or those looking to make a wise investment in real estate, ChaviD has unveiled “The Smart Buyer’s Guide” the ultimate roadmap to making informed real estate decisions.



Mr Charles Nwadavid founded ChaviD Properties Limited in 2016. He began his career in the real estate industry as a rental agent more than Thirteen years ago. Over time, he became a significant player in the sales of homes and eventually evolved into a skilled Estate Developer.



Nwadavid said the newly released guide promises to empower buyers with the knowledge and expertise required to make confident choices.



“One of the first considerations when buying a property is the price. It’s essential to set a realistic budget and search for homes within that range. Consulting with a realtor or real estate agent can provide valuable insights into the current market conditions and help you determine what you can afford.



“The next aspect to consider is the size of the property, including the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Assess your current household and consider future growth. If you work from home or require a dedicated workspace, factor in the need for additional space for a home office. Furthermore, if you have pets or enjoy outdoor activities, you may need a larger property with a garden or open space.



“Another vital factor to evaluate is the location of the property. Beyond immediate needs, consider aspects such as proximity to major roads, traffic conditions, and job opportunities. Additionally, evaluate the availability of parks, recreational centers, shopping malls, and other amenities that align with your lifestyle. ChaviD encourages buyers to keep in mind that when purchasing a home, they are also buying into a neighbourhood.

“While it’s easy to be swayed by the visual appeal of certain aspects of a property, it’s essential to focus on what cannot be changed. Prioritise features that are fixed and cannot be easily altered, such as lot size or the neighbourhood. A realtor’s expertise will help you assess the long-term potential of the property and whether it can transform into your dream home.



“Lastly, evaluate whether the condition of the property is worth the asking price. Your real estate agent can provide insights into potential issues that may arise based on their experience with similar homes. They can offer advice on the property’s condition and whether it represents a good investment. By leveraging their expertise, you can make an informed decision about the value and long-term prospects of the property. ChaviD understands the importance of an informed decision and encourages prospective buyers to weigh all their options.