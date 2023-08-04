Reading and the mis-education of our elites 

By BOBSON GBINIJE

A man ought to read just as inclination leads him. For what he reads as a task will do him little good. A young man should read five hours in a day. And so may acquire a great deal of knowledge –Samuel Johnson (1709-1784– Boswell’s Life).

THERE is a profoundly fundamental flaw and cyclopean fallacy in the educational system and society that tends to make “Certificate” the basic fons –et-origo and initium –et-finis of its normative and placement systems. “Certificate acquisition” becomes apotheosized, deified, idolised and mumble-jumbled, made a fetish of and pursued with heretical zealotry.

The additional desiccating and feral consequences of “certificate acquisition” on the so-called educated, education and society at large are too ghoulishly teratoid and wanton to behold. In picturesque terms, the certificated man is like a lizard masquerading as a crocodile, a large cake without ice-ing, a rattle-snake that cannot kineticise its rattling-potentialities and a de-marrowed bone.

A professor of archaeology was asked about the capital of Malawi, he said Ghana. These so-called kings and queens in the citadel of education do not “read” anything outside their professional boundaries. Do they even exhaustively know their areas. A lecturer in Communication Technology is thrown into darkness as soon as you mention cybernetics-science of communication and control in machines and man; a graduate in Nuclear Physics is bemused and sees it as hieroglyphics the moment you mention “Cyclotron –apparatus for producing heavy electric particles moving at high speed used experimentally in nuclear research work.

They do not “read” outside their syllabus and so are caught napping when something is mentioned that is not their area of specialisation. Do they even know their areas? These are some of the baneful consequences of a diseased educational system that senselessly venerates’ “certificates”. Some duffers come into symposium, seminar or colloquium with nothing other than taking us on a historical escapade on their educational odyssey. They go on to say: I made a first class in this, a first class in that without treating the subject at issue. When they dare touch the subject at all they will be so narrow that you will be asphyxiated with disappointment.

The supercilious contempt and arrogance they wield becomes dragooned on the sacred altar of intellectualism because they do not “read”. Education is not entirely synonymous with certificate acquisition. Conventional and formal education limits. Real and consummate education is a potpourri of the formal and the informal, street-wiseness, cognate experience and other antecedents. Real education liberates- it is that science which improves the quality of the mind and the mental compartibilities of the individual. It is an expressive measurement of human, material and spiritual science and the continuation of critical thinking and wisdom by systematic approach. Like God it can never be confined solely within a temple, altar or sanctuary. It is everywhere; people think it can be limited to a secondary school, polytechnic and university; that explains their mad rush to possess whatever they offer to become slaves of convention.

We are saying that formal education is good, but it is a far cry from being an end to education. Education is a spirit, it can never be confined to any bogus institution. There must be a symmetrical symbiosis and blend of the formal and informal-reacting to make a consummate whole. The belief that certificate is an end in itself is the cause of the death of the “Art of Reading and Intellectualism”.

Reading and reading good books is the ex gratia payment we make for sound education. Reading as an “art” makes you read with the halcyon frame of mind to imbibe, instead of aggressive reading for a formal examination which is enforced reading. The art of reading and reading good books like a vintage wine should be sipped with sabbatical calmness and not quaffed. Chief Obafemi Awolowo, an icon panoplied and emblazoned with the armourial bearing of knowledgeability through ravenous “reading”, once said: “Any nation, people or person that is starved of good books, especially the right type of books, will suffer intellectual malnutrition,stagnantion and atrophy”. This is what we are suffering today. Education has become a monologue and a hermetic soliloquy instead of a polymorphous and octopoidal tool for multi-dimensional outreach.

A didactic jeremiad becomes relevant in this regards. A Christian university graduate from his play group, through kindergarten, to primary and secondary school had only read one religious book, the Bible. He got through polytechnic and university remaining the same. A Moslem university graduate had the same background with the Koran as the only religious book he had read and they both met in a religious seminar. The Christian took the Biblical position and the Moslem took the Koranic position. They both staunchly and with stout guts defended their various religious positions without compromise. It took a voracious reader only five minutes to reconcile them.

The prodigious reader is well grounded in the Koran, the Bible; the Eckist Guide, the Talmud-a compilation of Jewish laws and teachings, the Paganistic Creed, the Resicrucian Digest and Zoroastrianism. Others were the Buddhist Format, the Hindus Sacred Guide and the Grail Message. Their intellectual binoculars could not fathom the depth of the esoteric subject to enable them create a corpus between the cross and the crescent. If they had knowledge through omini-directional readings, religious catastrophes like the Boko Haram insurgency, terorrism, Sharia and the Spanish Inquisition, etc, wouldn’t have occurred.

Gbinije is the Founder of Mandate Against Poverty, MAP, Sapele.