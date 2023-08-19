Re: IMT Chief Lecturers Back Vanguard, Condemn Corruption In School

Gov Mbah

By Friday Ugwuani

I read with shock a publication in Vanguard Newspaper with the above title dated August 12, 2023. As a concerned stakeholder, who is conversant and interested in the affairs of IMT as a former lecturer, I decided to probe the allegations. I was amazed when I discovered that the said publication of August 12, 2023, was a slavish plagiarism of what was already trending on social media platforms.

The said publication was sent to the ASUP IMT WhatApp platforms on the 11th of August, 202, by one Echeribe Uchenna. On further inquiry from the Institute PRO, Barr. Mark Eze, he informed me that he saw the story on their platform the previous day. According to him, what was published by Vanguard is exactly the same thing with the post on their WhatsApp platform.



Further to this, it was alleged that the Regional Editor of Vanguard, Mr Anayo Okoli had sent the IMT PRO a message on WhatsApp on the 11th of August, 2023 threatening to publish further stories to undermine his job, hence the story of August 12. To me, this is the height of unprofessional journalism practice. Why and how should a Regional Editor of a national daily copy what was written by another person and publish the same as if he is the author. It is preposterous and an insult to good journalism.



Responsible journalism demands that a story should always be balanced. Referring to a statement he claimed was signed by one Basil Offir instead of Offor as his evidence to justify his misleading publication is disturbing and demeaning.



Investigation revealed that Prof. Mike Iloeje sacked Mr. Basil Offor for several infractions. The current Council and Management reviewed his case and recalled him, paid him all his entitlements, and promoted him to Chief Lecturer.



On the issue of appointment of Deputy Rector, it is obvious that section 21 (1) of Enugu state Law Cap 97 as well as the IMT condition of service, provides that Council shall on the recommendation of Academic Board appoint fit and proper person. If what has happened with respect to the appointment of the current Deputy Rector has offended any law, aggrieved and affected persons should approach the court rather than publishing lies on the pages of newspapers. Again, age and year of service are not the only indexes for appointing Deputy Rector. Chief Lecturers and other members of the Academic Board are qualified to be so appointed.



On the so-called case of Agric and Bio Environmental Engineering Department, I discovered that the Committee’s report and recommendations on that matter had been implemented long ago. The report is among the documents that were made available to me on request.



It is an axiomatic fact that no part-time employee is under compulsion to take employment with the Institute. Therefore, any untoward behaviour from any of them had always been dealt with appropriately by the management of the school. Meanwhile, procurement of cars for the Principal Officers of the school can not be done without the approval of the State Government as well as the Council.

It is quite misleading that out of the Five Principal Officers of IMT, Offor mentioned the names of those from Enugu North and Enugu East Senatorial zones in his publication and left the two principal officers from Enugu West zone.

His use of the word ‘and others’ was deliberate. He purposely did not mention the names of the Registrar, Dr. Mrs Ijeoma C. Aneke and that of Director of Works, Engr. Dr. Charles Ajah, who are from Enugu West zone. He wanted to delude people into believing that no approvals were given for the purchase of official cars for the Principal Officers of the school.



It is important to note that PRO is not a member of the Academic Board and as such was not in attendance for the 169th regular meeting of the Academic Board held two weeks ago and could not have heard what Dr. Ifeanyi Ojobor presented to the Board. It would also be recalled that Okoli had in the publication of 6th August, 2023 alleged that the Academic Board had been replaced with Business Committee. From the allegation, what it implies is that there is nothing like Academic Board in IMT, Enugu. Surprisingly, the same people are making reference to AB meeting held last two weeks.

Again, the admission Committee of IMT is not a verification unit. The responsibility of the Admissions Committee is to admit students upon application and on the basis of what the person has presented as qualifying certificates subject to verification by the verification unit on or before graduation. That accounts for why all such admissions are classified as provisional. This is the standard in all Universities and Polytechnics in Nigeria.



The retirement issue referred to in the said publications is a crime. It does not matter how long. It is known that the Auditor General of the State is the one saddled with the responsibility of querying an erring employee of the state who fails to retire cash advances. The Auditor General of Enugu State queried the Management of IMT over failure of some staff to retire cash advances given to them for a long time, including Basil Offor.

But rather than answer his query, Mr. Offor approached the Industrial Court in Enugu seeking reliefs to stop IMT from investigating him. He got the greatest disappointment when the Court denied all his reliefs for reasons that they amount to abuse of the court process. As the Administrative Secretary to one time Rector of IMT, Prof. Edwin Onyeneje, Offor had no reason not to retire any money, collected from the Institute coffers. Findings also revealed that IMT, Enugu Management has been regular in submitting its Audited Reports up to date.

Ugwuani, a former part-time employee in IMT, Enugu, writes from Abakpa Nike, Enugu