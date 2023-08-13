RCCG welcomes 66 babies at convention, as Adeboye prays against fresh wars

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God

Several mothers were delivered of no fewer than 66 babies at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG convention ground over the weekend.

Adeboye announced this during the church’s 71st Annual Convention Friday Holy Ghost Service, tagged, “Beyond Expectations,” held from Friday night to Saturday morning at the church’s headquarters in Mowe, Ogun state.

According to him, they comprised 31 females and 31 males.

The Daddy GO also announced that next month’s Holy Ghost Service would be dedicated to those trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

He said, “I believe God that there will be a lot of twins, triplets and many more. God does not know how to do small things and does not stop when your cup of blessings is full.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye, has called on Christians, especially his church members, to pray against fresh wars, within and outside the country’s borders.

The cleric said the country was already fighting many “wars” such as kidnapping, terrorism and killings, adding that fresh ones should be prayed against.

During the prayer session, Adeboye said, “Surely, we don’t want more wars, we want to win the ones we are fighting, not fresh ones; whether outside or within our borders.

“Those of you who believe in peace in every section, should stand up and pray to say, ‘Father, have mercy on Nigeria because of those of us who are your children.

“I encourage you all to pray. God still answers prayers. Do not be discouraged because tomorrow will be alright. Do not be distracted. Nigeria still needs a lot of prayers.”

Pastor Adeboye also urged church members to pray against the manifestation of the devil’s activities in the country.

He said, “Pray against the devil’s activities in Nigeria so that he does not spoil God’s name and lead several innocent people to hell.”