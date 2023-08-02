RCCG to ease traffic on Lagos-Ibadsn express road

…..as Adeboye gives free fuel, food to members

By Olayinka Latona

ALL is set for a stress-free traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway during this year’s edition of the annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, even as the son of the general overseer of the church, pastor Leke Adeboye ease his church members pain with free fuel.

The annual convention, a week-long spiritual gathering of RCCG scheduled for Monday 7th through 13th of August, 2023 at the Redemption City.

According to the church Trafic Mayor, those coming into and exiting the camp ground should adhere strictly to the regulations to avoid causing undue pains to other motorists

A statement by the committee reads: “Access for Lagos worshippers will be through Christ Embassy gate and Assese Moba roads while Ikorodu worshippers could access the camp through Oloparun/Ogijo road and. Worshippers from other parts of the country could access camp through either main gate or youth center gate.”

Also, Pastor Leke Adeboye , the Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, The Bridge, Ikeja, Lagos, help worshippers cope with the high cost of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, which has been affecting many Nigerians.

The statement read, “It was an unusual church service on Sunday for many members of the LSC The Bridge: one of the RCCG’s vibrant youth churches led by Pastor Leke Adeboye.

“With the fuel price hike and cost of living crisis hitting hard on many Nigerians, Pastor Leke the head of Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) for RCCG Youth Province 1 Lagos state came up with a brilliant initiative to support church members this season.

“Over 1000 litres of fuel were contributed to support anyone who came to church on Sunday with their vehicle. This was also a way of empowering young people and private taxi drivers who used their cars for businesses and relied on them for their daily upkeep/expenses.

