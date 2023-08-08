RCCG Convention: Adeboye tasks members on job creation, food security

By: Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday urged his church members to provide solutions to unemployment and food insecurity in the country.

Addressing the Church workers, House Fellowship leaders and Ministers of the Church at the ongoing church 71st annual convention tagged: Beyond Expectation ‘, Pastor Adeboye emphasised his church workers could also provide solutions to hunger in Nigeria by actively participating in agriculture.

His words; “I told your senior pastors about two years ago that in all our regions, we should have farms where we could begin to produce foods. God saw at that time that famine was coming. We all know what food is saying now. The youths will have a place to work, and your people will have food to eat and even bring to the convention.

“I know some of my people have given me all manners of excuses; we cannot go to farm because of herdsmen. However, I have told you that only failure makes excuses. Go home and as many of our parishes as possible start your farm. Call on the angels of heaven, anybody that comes to destroy your farm will die on the spot because our God is the owner of heaven and earth and one of His names is Lord of Host”.

Appreciating the effort of all the church workers toward the development and growth of RCCG, Adeboye further charged them not to relent but rather plant more churches, especially in their villages. He said: “I thank you for all you have been doing, God who sees in secret will reward you openly.

I want to remind all the workers, I think before Covid-19, I ask you to plant a branch of RCCG in your villages. I will ask God to give me the opportunity to go round again. Most of you that have not fulfilled that assignment, go and do it because charity begins at home. Build a church in your home town”.