Rapists infected with HIV, Hepatitis arrested for molesting teenager in Jigawa

By Bashir Bello

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested two rapists who were discovered to be infected with HIV and Hepatitis, along with three others, for molesting a teenager whose identity was withheld.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Lawan Shiisu confirmed the arrests in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, revealing the horrifying details of the crimes committed against the young victim.

DSP Shiisu said the victim is a seller of Tofu (Awara) who was lured by the rapists in the process of hawking the local dish.

According to him, “At about 2200hrs on Friday, information from reliable source revealed that, on the same date at about 2030hrs, a 14yrs old girl, went out to hawk Tofu (Awara), in the process, one Aliyu Sani ‘m’ age 50yrs, lured her to the room of Rabiu Ibrahim ‘m’ 45yrs all of Jahun LGA and both had carnal knowledge of her.

“Investigation at SCID Dutse revealed that, one Idris Haruna ‘m’ age 38yrs, Rabiu Inuwa ‘m’ age 50yrs and one Hussaini Mato ‘m’ age 32yrs all of Jahun Town, Jahun LGA also engaged in sexual intercourse with her severally at different date, places and time.

“Furthermore, all the suspects and the victim were taken to Sexual Assault Referral Center Dutse (SARC Dutse) for medical examination, in the course of examination, one suspect name withheld was confirmed HIV positive (+), while another suspect was tested hepatitis positive (+) by medical practitioner. Fortunately, the victim was tested negative (-).

“The suspects will be arraigned in court for possible prosecution,” DSP Shiisu however stated.