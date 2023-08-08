Rainoil appoints 3 MDs for subsidiaries

From left: Mr Emmanuel Omuojine, Managing Director, Rainoil Gas; Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director (GMD); Mrs Godfrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil Ltd. and Dr Jude Nwanlune, Managing Director, Rainoil Logistics Service Ltd.

Rainoil Ltd. has promoted three members of staff to head its subsidiaries, to deliver value in the areas of gas supply, logistics and availabilty of petroleum products.

The company’s Group Managing Director, Dr Gabriel Ogbechie, said this on Tuesday at an event to celebrate the trio who were given different portfolios.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the managing directors are Dr Emmanuel Omuojine, Managing Director of Rainoil Gas; Mr Jude Nwaulune Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics and Aliyu Buba, Managing Director of Fynefield Petroleum.

“Appointees have consistently demonstrated competence and dedication over the years, making them exceptionally qualified to lead the subsidiaries to new heights.

“We at Rainoil recognise, appreciate and reward hard-work, these three gentlemen have consistently shown their commitment toward the success of the Rainoil Group.

“At times, because of the nature of our job, I call at late hours and they readily pick their calls.

“These men are worthy of emulation, it’s my hope that more staff will toe the path of dedication and hard work,” Ogbechie said.

He expressed confidence that with the individuals, heading the subsidiary companies, the Rainoil Group would be optimally positioned for growth.

Mr Emmanuel Omuojine, Managing Director, Rainoil Gas, thanked the management for considering him for the position.

Omuojine, who joined Rainoil in August 2014 as the Group Head of Strategy, said, “I’m grateful to God, my GMD and the team. They have made this possible.

“Rainoil is a place where one can grow exponentially as long as one remains focus,” he said.

Also, Dr Jude Nwaulune, Managing Director of Rainoil Logistics, said, “This is a call to service and I’m happy to be recognised, hard work pays. I’m grateful for Dr Ogbechi.

“When you have such a insightful leader you can’t help but borrow a lead from him,” Nwaulume said.

He has more than 16 years of experience encompassing sales, marketing, business development, logistics, and operations management.

NAN reports that Aliyu Mohammed Buba, now at the helm of Fynefield Petroleum as the Managing Director, was unavoidably absent due to family emergency.

His expertise and leadership have been pivotal to the success of Fynefield Petroleum.

He joined Rainoil Ltd. as the Group General Manager on October 17, 2022. NAN