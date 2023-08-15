Racketeering: FCC Commissioner debunks allegation of selling jobs

… Reps insist justice must be done

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Commissioner representing Nasarawa state in the Federal Character Commission, FCC, Manman Alakai has refuted the allegation that he collected millions of Naira through his Personal Assistant, PA, in exchange for slots in civil service.

The Commissioner further described the allegations against him as baseless adding that he has never and will never engage in illegality no matter the financial gain.

Alkali stated this on Tuesday during the continuous investigative hearing by the committee investigating employment racketeering by Ministries Departments and Agencies and Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS.

It would be recalled that some victims such as Musa Ibrahim, Abdulrahman Yasou had appeared before the lawmakers on Monday this week.

At their appearance,

the victims had alleged that they parted with millions of Naira to the Commissioner through his personal driver to get employment slots in the Federal Character Commission.

But Alakai in his swift reaction told the lawmakers that he had to inform the police who immediately swing into action when his name was portrayed in bad light over the allegation of job racketeering.

The Committee also took oral testimonies from many witnesses such as Badamasi Jalo, Abdulaziz Azara, Musa Ibrahim and two other victims of employment racketeering by the former Desk Officer of the Federal Character Commission FCC but currently working with Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCOM.

Those who testify before the House probe panel included Jalo who claimed that Kolo collected N1.2 Million from him for IPPIS capturing and asked him to look for other persons to be employed in another agency.

On his part, the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee investigative employment racketeering by Ministries Departments, Agencies and Mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has emphasized his committee’s readiness to go the extra mile to ensure that the mandates given them are carried out.

In their final submission, the committee maintained that all those invited must show to enable them to conclude their hearing.