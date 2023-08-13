Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi honoured with African Personality Award

In an electrifying crescendo of excellence, Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, the dynamic Deputy Convener of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa (HAI), captured the spotlight at the illustrious “The Africa We Want Conference.”

The conference, held at the esteemed African Union’s Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and hosted by Jet Age Nations Builders, stood as a powerful beacon of unity, where thought leaders, change-makers, and advocates convened to shape a future of progress and sustainability for Africa.

Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable Africa has been recognized with a dual celebration as she received the revered Distinguished African Personality Award and the coveted Excellence in Leadership Certificate. This accolade not only honours her personal achievements but also resoundingly echoes the triumph of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa as a visionary force in the continent’s transformation.

In her impassioned acceptance speech, Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi articulated the award’s significance as a symbol of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa’s resolute dedication to catalyzing positive change. “This award,” she declared, “stands as a testament to our collective endeavors at HAI to redefine Africa’s trajectory. We champion a sustainable Africa and are steadfast in our mission to turn this aspiration into tangible reality.”

Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi’s presence at “The Africa We Want Conference” radiated transformative energy. Her voice reverberated through the hearts of attendees, igniting a call to action for a harmonious coexistence of economic prosperity, social equity, and environmental stewardship. With fervor, she beckoned all present to unite and actively contribute to the realization of “The Africa We Want.”

Amidst a vibrant assembly of Africa’s youth, influencers, and visionaries, Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi proclaimed that the dream of “The Africa We Want” is not a distant mirage, but an attainable reality. It hinges on collective effort and unswerving determination, a sentiment that encapsulates her leadership philosophy.

As the echoes of “The Africa We Want Conference” reverberate across the continent, Queen Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi’s dynamic spirit and Hopesalive Initiative for Africa’s indomitable drive continue to illuminate the path to a sustainable Africa. This distinguished award emboldens their unwavering resolve to toil tirelessly, shoulder to shoulder, in pursuit of a radiant, prosperous future for Africa and its people.