Quality education: Lagos OEQA gets double ISO certs

DG, OEQA, Seriki-Ayeni

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, OEQA, has become the first government educational regulatory agency in Africa to receive both International Standard Organization, ISO, 9001: 2015 and ISO 21001:2018 certifications.

By this feat, it has set Lagos as the first State Educational Agency in Nigeria to receive an ISO certification.

The ISO 9001: 2015 and ISO 21001:2018 certifications are towards “The Services of Regulating Pre-Tertiary Education in Lagos State through Inspection, Monitoring, Assessment and Providing Assurance of Good Quality Educational Services Related to Teaching and Learning’.”

The Director-General, Lagos OEQA, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, noted that the certifications show the important strides the agency has taken in revolutionizing the education sector in Africa.

According to Seriki-Ayeni, “We have curated learning outcomes to inspire intellectual growth for our students and our quest for excellence has made us the first government educational agency in Africa to receive both prestigious ISO certifications.

“It is a truly historic achievement for us’,” she noted.

“The achievement of ISO 9001:2015 certification validated the agency’s exceptional quality in regulating pre-tertiary education in Lagos State while the ISO 21001:2018 reinforces the dedication to student-centeredness and good quality educational services,” Seriki-Ayeni stated.

She stressed that those accomplishments marked extraordinary firsts for Nigeria and Africa, highlighting the agency’s unwavering commitment to bolstering educational standards and transforming educational landscapes.

The DG, also re-emphasized the commitment of the agency to pursue excellence in its mandate, noting that the recognition would inspire it to continue pushing boundaries, making groundbreaking strides, and reshaping the education system for each learner’s betterment.

Seriki-Ayeni, stated that the state government places a high premium on quality education which is why education forms a major pillar in the development agenda of the Administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

She also appreciated the state government for investing so much in the education sector by providing infrastructure which has brought much improvement and development in teaching and learning in schools.

Seriki-Ayeni, therefore, sought the support of stakeholders in achieving its mandate and building on its immense achievements.

‘’With your support, we will empower our students with the best education and equip them with the necessary skills to excel. Let us rejoice in these achievements and set our sights on the journey ahead, towards an educational revolution that will create lasting impact,” she stated.