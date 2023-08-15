Putin urges peaceful resolution in Niger during call with Mali junta leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a peaceful resolution to the Niger crisis in a telephone call with Mali’s junta leader, Assimi Goita, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

“The importance of resolving the situation with regard to the Republic of Niger exclusively by peaceful political and diplomatic means was emphasised,” the Kremlin said.

Putin has been meeting with the West African leaders backing Niger’s coupists since they toppled the democratically elected government of deposed president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

He met privately with Burkina Faso’s interim military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, last week, over the Niger crisis.

There were speculations that the meeting was part of Putin’s plans to meet with French-speaking West African countries ruled by the military.

Mali and Burkina Faso have pledged their support to Niger, as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) continually looks for mechanisms to resolve the crisis.