Public Service Rule: Over 500 directors to be sent on compulsory retirement

Head of Service, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Following the circular sent to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, or MDAs, by the Head of the public Service, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, over 500 Directors in the public service may be ordered to proceed on mandatory retirement.

A circular dated July 27, 2023, from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, which may eject no fewer than 500 directors from public office, is to ensure compliance with the revised Public Service Rules, PSR, that was unveiled last week.

The circular had advised Permanent Secretaries, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Auditor-General for the Federation, and Heads of the Extra-Ministerial Department to ensure compliance.

Yemi-Esan declared that the implementation of the PSR had commenced after it was unveiled at the public service lecture held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

One key provision of the PSR is a tenure system for Permanent Secretaries who shall hold office for four years and another renewable term based only on satisfactory performance.

Furthermore, the new rule also stated that a Director (GL 17) or its equivalent as may be prescribed by other MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon attaining eight years in that position.

It was, however, learned that over 500 Directors on GL 17 who have spent more than eight years in their positions would be affected in the Federal Civil Service.

The new policy is to enable more Deputy Directors in the service on GL16 to rise to the next level.

The statement reads: “Following the approval of the revised Public Service Rules by the Federal Executive Council on the 27th of September, 2021 and its subsequent unveiling during the public service lecture during the commemoration of the 2023 Civil Service Week, the PSR has become operational with effect from 27 July, 2023.

“You are, therefore, to ensure full compliance with all provisions of the Public Service Rules, 2021. Please, ensure strict compliance with the contents of this circular.”

The Spokesperson for the Office of the Head Service of the Federation, Muhammed Ahmed, who spoke to our correspondent, confirmed the new rule, saying that it was simply revised.

“These rules have been on, it was just revised. If you are a director and you have spent eight years in office, this new rule applies to you irrespective of the number of service years you have left,’’ he said.