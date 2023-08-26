Public service not venture to make money, Obaseki charges commissioners

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

•Says we’re now focused on sustainability

•We’ve laid foundation for rebuilding Edo

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged the four newly sworn-in Commissioners to serve Edo people, noting that public office is not a venture to make money but to serve the people.

Obaseki gave the charge when he swore in the four new commissioners at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, Edo State capital.

The governor said when he made the appointment weeks ago he was criticised for appointing his critics, but that he insisted that they had to come on board and bring their wealth of experience to ensure that his administration finishes well.

“They come with a lot of experience and also with political strength. When I made the appointment a few weeks ago, I got criticisms from various quarters that some of them are very strong critics of this administration and I said that is the reason why they should join us.

“There are clearly some things they see from the outside that we are not doing inside and now that they are joining the team, they will help the team inside to see better on what to do to finish well.

“We have listened to their qualification and experience as their CVs were read to us and I have no doubt in my mind that all of them who are joining us here today have all that it takes to finish well with us.”

The governor continued: “You have taken your oath of office and I hope you will keep copies and always reflect on the oath taken. You have taken an oath to serve our people. You are coming into public service to serve the public and you are not likely to make money. Public office is not a business where people come and make money, but where people are dedicatedto serve.

“When people ask you, when you have been there, what have you gained or done for yourself? Let them know that you are not there to do for yourself, but to do for them. You are in office to provide services for the people so that life will become better for the people.

“As an administration, we have accomplished quite a lot and now that you have joined, you will see what we have done. We have not spoken so much on what we have achieved, but given your strength, I know you will now help others who don’t understand to appreciate what we have accomplished, what we have done, and why we have done the things we have done.

“This government has been a foundation-laying administration to help us rebuild Edo so that Edo can be great again. Our people have been our number one priority as without them development cannot happen. That is why we focused on areas like education, strengthening the public and civil service to be able to provide services for Edo people.”