Public diplomacy group names Nigeria’s Ogunseye as new President, CEO

By Ezra Ukanwa

The Presidential Precinct has announced Toyosi Ogunseye as its new President and CEO.

The organisation is at the heart of public diplomacy, and the programmes it hosts are among the United States’ most effective soft-power tools.

According to information on its website, over one-third of sitting heads of state have participated in its exchange programmes.

Ogunseye is only the second to take this role at the Presidential Precinct, following nearly a decade of transformational leadership from Founding Director, Neal Piper.

Few individuals are closer to the mission of the Presidential Precinct than Ogunseye; she began her tenure with the organization as a 2014 Mandela Washington Fellow and has engaged consistently as a programme alumna since.

Commenting on this feat, the Nigerian who has had an outstanding career so far said, “I’m honored to have this opportunity to lead such an impactful organization 9 years after I first walked through its doors. I look forward to innovative collaborations with our staff, Board, program alumni, and community partners in Williamsburg and Charlottesville.

“Working together, we will expand and elevate tools and resources that have distinguished the Presidential Precinct as a transformative public diplomacy organization.”

Ogunseye has two decades of leadership experience in journalism, most recently serving as a Senior News Editor for News and Commissioning at the BBC.

She began her tenure with the BBC as Head of Language Services for West Africa.

Prior to joining BBC, Ogunseye was the first female editor in the 50-year history of Punch Newspaper, Nigeria’s most widely read newspaper.

In addition, she recently concluded her term as Vice President of the World Editors Forum and Board member of the World Association of News Publishers.

Her appointment follows a competitive international search campaign led by the Precinct’s Executive Committee in partnership with Lincoln Leadership.