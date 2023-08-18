PSG keeper Rico leaves hospital after coma

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico will be discharged from hospital on Friday, almost three months after an equine accident put him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury.

Rico has been authorised to leave Seville’s Virgen del Rocio hospital and will be discharged on Friday, according to hospital sources.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been there since May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

After several days in a coma, the goalkeeper was discharged from the hospital’s intensive care unit on July 5.

Five days later, the player posted a message on social networks to reassure people of his state of health.

“I want to thank each and every person who has shown me and sent me their affection in these difficult days,” wrote Rico on Instagram.

“I am still working on my recovery which each day is getting better.

“I feel very fortunate, once more, thank you to everyone and I hope to be able to see you soon.”

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.