PSG agree £77m deal to sell Neymar to Saudi club Al-Hilal

Paris Saint Germain have agreed a deal worth £77m (90m euros) plus add-ons to sell Brazil forward Neymar to Saudi Pro League side, Al- Hilal.

The transfer is subject to the 31-year-old completing a medical and all necessary paperwork.

He could be linking up with former Wolves captain Ruben Neves, former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and ex-Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – who all joined Al-Hilal this summer.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, leaves PSG after six seasons.

The former Barcelona player made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

He missed the Ligue 1 opener on Saturday and has not been made part of coach Luis Enrique’s plans for the new season.

Neymar’s time in Paris has been overshadowed by a number of ankle injuries and was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at PSG.

Neymar’s deal comes just 24 hours after PSG’s Kylian Mbappe was reintegrated back into first-team training after positive talks with the club and rejecting a world-record £259m bid to join Al-Hilal.

If the deal is completed, the transfer will continue a sensational spending spree by Saudi clubs after 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January.

Similarly, star players such as Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have all moved to Saudi Arabia.