PSC, NPF set up committees to look into areas causing friction in the two agencies

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun have both agreed to set up Joint Committees to look into areas of likely frictions in the operations of the two agencies.

The agreement was reached on Thursday when Egbetokun visited Dr Arase at the PSC headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said, “Acting IGP Egbetokun who was visiting the Commission for the first time since his assumption of office had a one hour fruitful discussion on several issues that will progress the two federal government Agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation.

“The Meeting also agreed on the setting up of the Recruitment Board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.

“The Commission and the Police also pledged that the welfare of Police Officers will be paramount henceforth.

“The two leaders also decided to jointly work together to ensure that issues of discipline are handled expeditiously so that those found wanting are adequately punished and others not found wanting are freed to continue with their career progression.

“They also agreed to ensure that Police Promotions are prompt and based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancy.

Dr. Arase said the Commission will continue to collaborate with the acting Inspector General of Police to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police.