PRP chieftain tasks stakeholders to mobilise against money politics

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the student body, journalists,CSOs, and other stakeholders to mobilise against money politics ahead of the next general elections so that the electorates can conscientiously vote for leaders they can trust, for a new Nigeria to evolve.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Friday, the National Legal Adviser of the party Professor Mahmood Aliyu, lamented that since the return of democracy in 1999, money politics has denied the electorates the opportunity to elect the leaders that truly love the masses hence there must be a paradigm shift.

“According to him,”From now on, there must be serious enlightenment and knowledge-based campaigns by you journalists, the students body, the CSOs and other stakeholders for the electorates to shun Money politics and vote for leaders that truly love the masses.

“I believe everyone is learning one lesson or the other by the current hardship we are facing. You can’t love the masses that voted you into office and be churning out anti-masses policies like the current administration is doing and be asking the masses to endure while the political officeholders are living large.

“We must be able to hold our destiny in our own hands in the next election. “

The PRP national legal adviser also urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the goal of promoting the indivisible unity, unfettered progress, and democratic rebirth of the Nigerian federation.

This, according to him, “requires personal and collective sacrifices as well as the development of organizational structures that are essential for the delivery of these ideals.

“We need a new crop of leaders who are patriotic, have the fear of God, selfless, and have the interest of the masses deep right in their hearts to champion the socialist rebirth of the country as being canvassed for by the PRP”.

Professor Aliyu also cautioned the federal government not to waste the country’s resources on the planned military intervention in Niger Republic’s political impasse saying that Nigeria already has enormous challenges bedeviling her.

Though the PRP Chieftain welcomed the involvement of ECOWAS, he however said that the development should not be a priority of Nigeria as a country.

He said “We’ve not been able to take care of our own security issues adequately. What wisdom do we have to wage war against our neighbour? Honestly from my mind, I’m completely against it. It’s morally, economically, and spiritually wrong.

“If this question was asked on the first day, what I would say is that that is not supposed to be our priority as a country. But if it’s ECOWAS, it’s ok. The matter has even taken political and ethnic dimensions.

“Last week, bandits raided one village in Niger state and kidnapped some of the villagers. Four of my kinsmen were among the victims. And that threat is all over that place every now and then. Villages have been sacked. The villagers were sent away. In some villages, the villagers are asked to pay money to the bandits before bandits could allow them to work on their farms”.

Professor Aliyu also criticized reasons for providing palliative as a result of pains occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government, saying that successive governments in the country have been telling the masses to fasten their seat belts without accruing benefits.

“Palliative is not the answer to Nigerians’ problem. Nigerians are being insulted by palliative measures. I don’t cherish palliative. Let the masses have access to the good life. Government at all levels should create an enabling environment for job creation to make citizens self-reliant. Having a job to do is the best form of palliative that the government can give to the masses”.